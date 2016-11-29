Amazon-Weihnachtsangebote vom 29.11., 12:15 Uhr

Anmelden für Vorteile
0 EXP -
(kein Rang - nicht angemeldet)
|Deal
|Ende
|Preis
|Rabatt
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition [PlayStation 4]
|12:20
|21,00€
|n/a
|Etekcity S1 Bluetooth Kopfhörer Bluetooth 4,1 Wireless Stereo In Ear Ohrhörer, 10-Stunden-Spielzeit, mit Mikrofon der Freisprechfunktion für iPhone, Android, Smartphones, Schwarz
|12:30
|15,82€
|20%
|AUKEY Repeater Wifi Dual Band 5GHz 433Mbps + 2.4GHz 300Mbps AP / Router AC750 Range Extender Verstärker Kompatibel mit IEEE 802.11ac 3 Antennen WLAN Ports WPS - Weiß
|12:35
|31,99€
|24%
|ORICO USB 3.0 Hub, 7 Ports, mit 12V 2.5A Netzteil für Desktop-PC Computer Notebook MacBook iMac
|12:40
|22,39€
|20%
|Toguard Full HD 1080P H.264 2.7" LCD Auto Kamera DashCam Armaturenbrett Kamera, G-Sensor, LDWS (Warnung bei Fahrstreifenwechsel), FCWS (Abstandwarnung), Parkmonitor, Bewegungserkennung und Nachtsicht
|12:50
|31,99€
|30%
|SanDisk Extreme 128 GB microSDXC Speicherkarte + SD-Adapter bis zu 90 MB/Sek, Class 10, U3 , V30
|13:00
|44,99€
|25%
|Logitech LGT-M500 kabelgebundene Lasermaus
|13:00
|23,99€
|8%
|HP Spectre x360 (13-4157ng) 33,8 cm (13,3 Zoll/ QHD) Convertible Notebook (Intel Core i5-6200U, 256 GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, Windows 10) silber
|13:00
|999,00€
|13%
|Bluedio BS-3 (Camel) Bluetooth Lautsprecher Silber
|13:00
|27,00€
|7%
|Soarpop SA7050 Laptop Rucksack Notebook Backpack (15.6Zoll) Wasserdicht Stoßfest
|13:05
|35,00€
|20%
|Acer Aspire ES 15 (ES1-571-P4SZ) 39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll Full HD) Notebook (Intel Pentium 3558U, 4GB RAM, 1000GB HDD, Intel HD Graphics, DVD, Win 10 Home) schwarz
|13:15
|279,00€
|25%
|DIE GODZILLA BOX - Monster Collection Fan Editon ( 10 Godzilla Klassiker ) [10 DVDs]
|13:25
|35,00€
|27%
|Trendnet 16-facher GREENnet-Gigabit-Switch, TEG-S16Dg schwarz
|13:25
|83,67€
|12%
|MPOW Bluetooth 4.1 Kopfhörer Stereo drahtlos Sportkopfhörer mit AptX Headset für iPhone 7 6 Plus Cheetah Schwarz
|13:30
|19,99€
|20%
|AUKEY Bluetooth Lautsprecher Outdoor tragbarer Lautsprecher 11W mit FM-Radio und AUX-in Funktion für iPhone, Samsung, HTC, iPad, MP3, Laptop/PC (Schwarz)
|13:30
|28,99€
|22%
|kopfhörer ohrhörer Sportkopfhörer Bluetooth wireless kopfhörer unterstützt Siri, kompatibel mit iPhone, ipad, Samsung Galaxy Edage Note 3 usw, geeignet für Sport wie Laufen,Joggen
|13:30
|20,00€
|12%
|Wireless Kopfhörer, VANDESAIL Bluetooth 4.1 Kopfhörer in Ear Ohrhörer AptX Sport Headset Noise Cancelling mit Mic (Schwarz)
|13:35
|26,99€
|33%
|Sabrent 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub mit einzelnen Power Schalter und LEDs (HB-UM43)
|13:35
|7,00€
|13%
|DOSS SoundBox- Kabellose Portabler Bluetooth Lautsprecher mit unglaublicher 12-Stunden Spielzeit & Sensitive-Touch Wireless Speakers mit TF Karte Funktion und Reinem Bass [Rot]
|13:35
|23,00€
|40%
|SunFounder 37 Sensor Module Arduino Projekte Sensor Kit V2.0 für Arduino UNO R3 Mega2560 Mega328 Nano (Deutsche Anleitung)
|13:55
|63,00€
|20%
|KingTop EACH G2000 Gaming Headset on-ear Stereo Professionelles Kopfhörer Ohrhörer Headphone mit Mikrofon und LED Licht für Gaming, Desktop PCs, Laptops, Tablet PCs(Rot)
|14:05
|20,79€
|20%
|Yamaha Elektronik Europa MCR-B020 Mikro-Komponentensystem weiß
|14:05
|139,00€
|23%
|Kensington Expert Mouse optische Maus
|14:10
|59,00€
|28%
|IFixer iPhone 5s LCD Display Bildschirm Ersatz Touchscreen Front Glas Ersatzteile-Set Werkzeugset inklusive Digitizer-Professionell Reparatur-Flussdiagramm Schwarz
|14:10
|33,00€
|24%
|TechniSat DigitRadio 450 (DAB+, UKW, Internetradio, WLAN, UPnP-Client, Bluetooth) anthrazit
|14:15
|139,00€
|18%
|Soarpop SA9666 Stoßfest Laptop Rucksack Business Backpack (15.6Zoll)
|14:15
|36,00€
|24%
|Sound Intone I68, Kopfhörer On-Ear Headset mit Mikrofon für Kinder (Schwarz/Grün)
|14:25
|11,99€
|25%
|TecTecTec SPRO1 HD WiFi Überwachungskamera - IP Netzwerksicherheitskamera
|14:30
|39,99€
|20%
|EC Technology verbesserte Bluetooth 4.0 tragbare Lautsprecher , 8 bis 12 Stunden Spielzeit mit Zinklegierung Schale- Titaniumgrau
|14:30
|20,00€
|9%
|Gaming Headset PS4, Aoso G9000 3,5mm Stereo Gaming Kopfhörer PC mit LED Licht Mikrofon In-line Lautstärkeregler für Playstation 4 PC Tablet Smartphone, Schwarz und Rot mit Verpackung
|14:40
|18,30€
|26%
|RAVPower 10400mAh Powerbank iSmart Externer Akku Pack Zusatzakku USB Ladegerät für iPhone 7/7 Plus 6S/6S Plus 6/6 Plus, iPad, Samsung Galaxy S7 S6 Edge S7 S6 Note 7 6, HTC, Huawei, Sony, LG weitere Smartphone und Tablet, weiß
|14:50
|15,19€
|20%
|VTIN USB 3.1 Typ C VGA USB 3.0 Typ C Adapter Kabel Konverter für neue Macbook 12 Zoll Laptop, neue Google Chromebook-Pixel und andere USB-3.1 Typ C unterstützte Geräte
|15:05
|24,00€
|20%
|CSL - Bluetooth Slim Tastatur / Wireless Keyboard im Slim-Design | QWERTZ-Layout (Deutsch) | Multimedia Keys | Stand-By-Modus | Apple iOS / Microsoft Windows / Google Android | silber
|15:10
|14,00€
|22%
|Lexar Professional SDXC 1000x 128GB UHS-II Flash-Speicherkarte - LSD128CRBEU1000
|15:10
|51,00€
|20%
|AUKEY USB C Hub HDMI auf 4 * USB 3.0 Port + HDMI Anschluss ( 4K Auflösung ) Aluminium Muti-funktion Konverter für New Macbook, Macbook Pro 2016, Google ChromeBook Pixel 2015, usw.
|15:20
|18,00€
|37%
|AUKEY Bluetooth Lautsprecher Mini Tragbarer Wireless Speaker Wasserdicht Bassbox IP65 mit Mikrofon und Aux-In für PC, Tablets, Smartphones, und Mp3 Player(SK-M13)
|15:25
|13,99€
|26%
|August SE50 - 30W Bluetooth Lautsprecher mit UKW Radio - Design Hi-Fi System mit Standard 3,5mm Audio-Eingang für klassische Verbindung - Digitaluhr - Kompatibel mit iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, Nokia, HTC, Blackberry, Google, LG, Nexus, iPad und allen Bluetoo
|15:30
|41,00€
|24%
|NEU VicTsing BAK4 Prism , 8x35mm Fernglas Ferngläser, Binocular, Telescope mit Umhängeband und Tasche für Sport, Vogelbeobachtung , Konzerte, Jagen, Wandern usw.
|15:30
|22,00€
|32%
|VicTsing Homasy 800ml Aroma Diffuser Essential Oil Diffusor LED Luftbefeuchter Ultraschall Duftzerstäuber Humidifier Purifier Tragbar für Babies Kinder Haus Yoga Büro Spa Schlafzimmer usw.
|15:40
|18,00€
|n/a
|iPhone 6s Hülle iPhone 6 Hülle, SHIELDON iPhone 6s / 6 Echt Leder Hülle, Ledertasche mit [Kartenfach] [Standfunktion] [Magnet] für iPhone 6s / 6 4.7 Zoll, Cognac Braun
|15:50
|19,99€
|n/a
|AcTopp Handy Halterung 360 Grad Drehbar Halter iPad Halterung Flexibel Winkel Tablet Ständer mit Schwanenhals 4-12.9 Zoll für Handy Gelb
|16:00
|21,00€
|22%
|KKmoon Mini Handheld 2.4G Wireless Tastatur mit Touchpad Fly Air Maus für PC Notebook Android TV Box
|16:00
|11,00€
|31%
|ION Audio Block Rocker 2016 | Wiederaufladbares 50 Watt Lautsprecher System mit Sound Spitzenklasse 75 Stunden Akkulaufzeit Twin USB Powerbank NFC
|16:00
|154,00€
|19%
|NAVISKAUTO 9" DVD Player Kopfstützenmonitor 5 Stunden Abspielzeit mit Kopfstützenhalterung, 270°drehbarem Display, eingebauter Batterie, Ladegerät, unterstützt DVD Memory Resume, SD/USB Speicher, AV IN/OUT (PD0901,Schwarz)
|16:00
|63,00€
|20%
|Acer Aspire XC-705 Desktop-PC (Intel Core i3-4160, 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD, DVD, Win 10 Home) glänzende schwarz
|16:10
|399,00€
|20%
|Fantime® Bluetooth Smart Watch Phone Mehrsprachige intelligente Armbanduhr Wristwatch mit Touch Screen Kompatibel mit Android IOS Smartphones iPhone, Samsung
|16:25
|54,00€
|12%
|Transcend TS2TSJM100 StoreJet 100 für Mac, 2TB externe Festplatte (USB 3.0)
|17:00
|106,00€
|15%
|Transcend StoreJet 25H3B 1 TB Externe Festplatte (6,4 cm (2,5 Zoll), 5400 rpm, 8 MB Cache, USB 3.0) grau/blau
|17:00
|55,00€
|18%
|NETGEAR EX3700-100PES AC750 Universal WLAN Repeater (RJ-45, 750Mbit/s, An/Aus Schalter) weiß/silber
|17:00
|33,00€
|16%
|ReVIVE Universales KFZ USB-Ladegerät & DC-Verteiler Adapter mit 2 USB-Anschlüssen , PowerUP 4P
|17:25
|17,00€
|22%
|Fallout 4 Uncut - [PlayStation 4]
|18:00
|26,00€
|n/a
|StilGut UltraSlim Case Hülle Leder-Tasche für iPhone 6. Dünnes 360 Grad Flip-Case vertikal klappbar aus Echtleder für das Orginal iPhone 6 (4,7 Zoll), schwarz
|18:00
|24,00€
|17%
|Everki Atlas Laptop Rucksack mit anpassbarem Fach für Notebooks von 13" bis 17,3" (33-43,9 cm)
|18:05
|111,00€
|3%
|Linksys WRT1900ACS-EU Wireless AC1900 Open Source Router (1900Mbit/s, MU-MIMO, 4 Gigabit Ethernet Ports, 1x USB 3.0, 1x eSata Smart WiFi app), schwarz
|18:05
|159,00€
|26%
|Mad Catz Micro C.T.R.L.i Mobile Gamepad (MFi) - Schwarz
|18:15
|34,00€
|23%
|Lioncast Arcade Fighting Stick für PS2, PS3 und PC schwarz
|18:15
|23,00€
|20%
|Kuman SIMCOM SIM900 GSM GPRS Quad-Band Modules 2G Development Shield Board for Arduino UNO R3 Mega with antenna and Nano Sim Adapter
|18:30
|31,00€
|20%
|AUKEY USB 3.0 Hub 4 Port Super Speed Aluminum mit 50 cm USB 3.0 Kabel für Apple MacBook, MacMini, iMac, MacPro und weiteren USB 3.0 Geräten ( Space Grau )
|18:30
|10,00€
|23%
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition - [Xbox One]
|18:35
|26,00€
|n/a
|BioShock - The Collection - Steelbook Edition (exklusiv bei Amazon.de) - [PlayStation 4]
|18:40
|27,00€
|49%
|Kensington USB 3.0 Universal-Dockingstation mit Dual DVI/HDMI/VGA Video für Windows/Vista/XP/Mac (sd3500v)
|18:55
|103,00€
|17%
|Bluetooth Kopfhörer,Atolla S5 Sport V4.1 Bluetooth Kopfhörer Wireless Stereo Noise Canceling In-Ear-Ohrhörer Kopfhörer mit Mikrofon APT-X für iPhone Samsung und Andere Smartphones für Laufen Gym
|19:00
|15,00€
|20%
|RAVPower 10400mAh Powerbank Externer Akku Pack Zusatzakku USB Ladegerät für Smartphones und Tablets, schwarz
|19:00
|12,00€
|37%
|Hama USB Stick 128GB FlashPen Laeta Twin (OTG, Aluminium, USB 3.0, bis zu 40MB/s) schwarz
|19:10
|29,00€
|30%
|AUKEY USB3.0 Hub 7 Ports mit Netzteil Aluminum kompatibel mit Windows XP/Vista/7/8 / Linux und Mac, für USB 3.0 kompatiblen Geräten Apple Stil
|19:10
|23,00€
|20%
|Trust Gaming 21684 GXT 570 Lenkrad Running mit Feedback A Vibration für PS3 und PC, Schwarz
|19:10
|31,00€
|28%
|AUKEY HDMI Switch bidirektionaler 2 input to 1 output oder HDMI Umschalter 1 input to 2 Output Supports 3D und 1080P für HDTV / Blu-Ray player / DVD / DVR / Xbox / PS4 usw.
|19:15
|11,00€
|29%
|TP-Link TL-PA8030P KIT AV1200 Powerline-Netzwerkadapter (1200Mbit/s, 3 Gigabit LAN Ports, Steckdose, ideal für HD-Videostreaming und Online-Gaming, kompatibel mit Adaptern anderer Marken) 2er Set
|19:20
|67,00€
|7%
|BenQ EW2775ZH 68,58 cm (27 Zoll) Eye-Care Monitor (1920 X 1080 Pixel, LED, Full HD, Slim Bezel, AMVA+ Panel) schwarz
|19:25
|167,00€
|18%
|Trendnet TV-IP315PI Outdoor PoE 4MP Day/Night Dome Network IP Kamera weiß
|19:25
|135,00€
|25%
|HAVIT 3-fach Steckdosenleiste mit 4 USB-Ladeanschlüssen, Überspannungs- / Kinderschutz, Netzschalter, Typ F Schuko-Stecker, Schuko-Steckdosen, 1,6 m Kabellänge, weiß (A203U)
|19:30
|15,00€
|27%
|VicTsing Neue Holzmaserung Design-LED-Schreibtischlampe, Gooseneck Tischlampe 8W, Touch Control, 5 Helligkeitsstufen, 5 Farbtemperaturstufen
|19:30
|28,00€
|20%
|VicTsing 8W dimmbare Augenschutz Schreibtischlampe LED Lampe 360° drehbar Touch Control Tischlampe mit Schwanenhals , USB-Anschluss und 5 Helligkeitsstufen
|19:30
|23,00€
|20%
|Tonor Bambus Sweat-resistent kabellose Maus gesunde Anti-Strahlung Wireless Maus
|19:35
|15,00€
|33%
|SunFounder Mega 2560 R3 Project Super Starter Kit für Arduino UNO R3 Mega2560 Mega328 Nano (+ English Manual)
|19:35
|43,00€
|20%
|SunFounder Mega 2560 R3 Project Super Starter Kit für Arduino UNO R3 Mega2560 Mega328 Nano
|19:35
|43,00€
|20%
|Mirror's Edge Catalyst - [PlayStation 4]
|19:40
|29,00€
|n/a
|Asustor AS1002T 2-Bay NAS System (Marvell ARMADA-385, 512MB RAM, Gigabit-LAN, USB 3.0, Hardwareverschlüsselung, Raid 0, 1, JBOD) schwarz
|19:40
|143,00€
|20%
|Trendnet TV-IP314PI Outdoor PoE 4MP Day/Night Network IP Kamera weiß
|19:40
|140,00€
|23%
|Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition [Xbox One]
|19:45
|21,00€
|n/a
|Trust Gaming 21197 GXT 148 Optische Gaming-Maus schwarz
|19:45
|19,00€
|33%
|PaintShop Pro X9 ULTIMATE DE
|19:45
|51,00€
|5%
|VicTsing Mechanische Gaming Tastatur 87-Tasten Mechanical Gaming Keyboard mit USB-Kabel, Schlüssel Cap Puller für Gamer, Schreibkräfte usw. - Deutsches Tastaturlayout
|00:00
|22,99€
|30%
Fliessender Übergang...
als nächstes kommen die "Between the year-days"
Dabei haben wir auf die "Countdown"-Woche bereits verzichtet... Uns macht dieser Service einige Arbeit, aber wenn dadurch unser Affiliate-Einkommen merklich steigt, machen wir das gerne.
Eine Weihnachtsaktion, die am 6.12. endet. Merkwürdige Idee.
Naja, Nikolaus. Wetten wir, dass danach noch mal eine Woche folgt?
Hört das denn nie auf?
Anscheinend nicht. Dieser Commentstrang ist jedoch in erster Linie zur Diskussion der Angebote gedacht oder für Ergänzungen. Unmut über diese News an sich drückt man am besten durch Nichtbeachtung aus.
Kommentar hinzufügen