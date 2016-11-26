Humble Store: Black-Friday-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten von Bethesda, Activision, Sega, Square Enix und mehr

Denis Michel
26. November 2016 - 2:15

Im Humble Store wurde nun auch ein Black-Friday-Sale mit diversen Angeboten gestartet. Schnäppchenjäger können unter anderem Titel aus den Portfolios von Bethesda, Activision, Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco Entertainment, THQ Nordic und Paradox Entertainment wählen. Die Rabatte bewegen sich zwischen zehn und 95 Prozent. Fünf Prozent eures Geldes fließt wie gewohnt in die Unterstützung einer Wohltätigkeitsorganisation, die ihr selbst bestimmen könnt. Ihr habt außerdem die Wahl, ob weitere fünf Prozent des Betrags gespendet, oder eurem Humble Wallet gutgeschrieben werden. Hier ein paar Angebote aus dem Store:

