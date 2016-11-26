Humble Store: Black-Friday-Sale mit zahlreichen Angeboten von Bethesda, Activision, Sega, Square Enix und mehr

Denis Michel
26. November 2016 - 2:15
Im Humble Store wurde nun auch ein Black-Friday-Sale mit diversen Angeboten gestartet. Schnäppchenjäger können unter anderem Titel aus den Portfolios von Bethesda, Activision, Sega, Square Enix, Bandai Namco Entertainment, THQ Nordic und Paradox Entertainment wählen. Die Rabatte bewegen sich zwischen zehn und 95 Prozent. Fünf Prozent eures Geldes fließt wie gewohnt in die Unterstützung einer Wohltätigkeitsorganisation, die ihr selbst bestimmen könnt. Ihr habt außerdem die Wahl, ob weitere fünf Prozent des Betrags gespendet, oder eurem Humble Wallet gutgeschrieben werden. Hier ein paar Angebote aus dem Store:
Arcania & Gothic Bundle für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Company of Heroes Franchise Edition für 20,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Darksiders Franchise Pack für 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Deadpool für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Dishonored: Definitive Edition für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Doom für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
Dreamcast Collection für 7,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Fallout 4 für 19,79 Euro (67 Prozent)
Hitman: The Complete First Season für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
King's Quest: The Complete Collection für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Life Is Strange Complete Season für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Paradox Grand Strategy Collection für 23,24 Euro (75 Prozent)
Paradox Indie Bundle für 11,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Paradox Platinum Pack für 29,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Project Cars für 11,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
The Book of Unwritten Tales Collection für 13,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
The Evil Within Bundle für 12,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Titan Quest Anniversary Edition für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Warhammer 40.000 - Space Marine Collection für 10,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
