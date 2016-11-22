Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote: Diese Woche mit Elite Dangerous, Divinity, Sonic und mehr

Denis Michel
104975 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
22. November 2016 - 6:10
Larry Hryb, alias „Major Nelson“ gab die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 28 November 2016 könnt ihr als Goldmitglied unter anderem Elite - Dangerous (Testnote: 7.0) und Divinity - Original Sin (Testnote: 9.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Sonic & Knuckles und Sonic & Sega Racing für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Hier das komplette Angebot (Spotlight-Rabatte sind mit Sternchen gekennzeichnet und gelten auch für Silbermitglieder):
Xbox One:
-
Beyond Eyes für 3,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Deadlight: Director’s Cut für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 13,75 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Elite - Dangerous für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 1 für 5,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Instant Indie Collection: Vol. 2 für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Lords of the Fallen: Digital Complete Edition für 14,68 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
NASCAR Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 1 für 10,49 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
NASCAR Heat Evolution: Pit Pass 2 für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
NASCAR Heat Evolution für 34,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Sheltered für 6,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Virginia für 5,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Core Fighters 30 Character Set für 20,40 Euro (60 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Falcom Mashup Set für 20,39 Euro (40 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Honoka Character + Debut Costume Set für 7,99 Euro (20 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Marie Rose Character + Debut Costume Set für 7,69 Euro (30 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Naotora Ii + Debut Costume Set für 11,99 Euro (35 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Nyotengu Character + Debut Costume Set für 7,69 Euro (30 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Phase 4 Character + Debut Costume Set für 7,79 Euro (40 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Schoolgirl Strikers Mashup Set für 20,79 Euro (35 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: Senran Kagura Mashup Set für 20,39 Euro (40 Prozent)*
-
DOA 5 Last Round: SW Mashup Set für 22,19 Euro (40 Prozent)*
Xbox 360:
Danke für die Auflistung !
Kommentar hinzufügen