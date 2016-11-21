Cyber Monday: Ausgewählte Amazon-Angebote vom 21.11., 15:30 Uhr

Aktuell laufende Deals:

Auch in diesem Jahr findet bei Amazon.de (und anderswo) die so genannte Cybermonday-Woche statt. Der Cybermonday begann einmal als Onlineshop-Gegenstück zum Black Friday – das ist in den USA der Freitag nach dem Feiertag Thanksgiving, bei dem traditionell Kaufhäuser die Kunden mit besonderen Deals und Nachlässen locken. Wir wählen für euch jeden Tag aus Tausenden Angeboten die aus unserer Sicht interessanten aus: Zunächst kappen wir ganze Kategorien – wenn ihr Kosmetika-Schnäppchen sucht, ist GamersGlobal also nicht die richtige Anlaufstelle. Dann entscheiden wir nach Hersteller, Produktgruppe und Kurzcheck, welche Angebote aus den Bereichen Elektronik, Computerspiele, PC und Film – sowie einigen wenigen anderen – wir euch vorstellen wollen. Die tatsächlichen Preise können wir aber unmöglich auf ihre Attraktivität checken, zumal der angezeigte Rabatt oft zum UVP gerechnet ist, nicht zum Marktpreis. Dennoch sind erfahrungsgemäß an jedem Tag echte Schnäppchen dabei, bei denen ihr viel Geld sparen könnt.