GOG-Weekend mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent

GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende verschiedene DRM-freie Titel zu reduzierten Preisen an. Unter anderem könnt ihr Spiele, wie Corpse Party, Prison Architect, Raiden Legacy und The Legend of Heroes - Trails in the Sky teilweise um bis zu 80 Prozent günstiger erwerben. Ihr könnt auch eigene Bundles zusammenstellen, um mehr Geld zu sparen. Alle Rabatte gelten bis zum 22. November, um 5:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier die Angebote im Überblick: