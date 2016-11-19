GOG-Weekend mit Rabatten bis zu 80 Prozent

Denis Michel
19. November 2016 - 3:28 — vor 3 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende verschiedene DRM-freie Titel zu reduzierten Preisen an. Unter anderem könnt ihr Spiele, wie Corpse Party, Prison Architect, Raiden Legacy und The Legend of Heroes - Trails in the Sky teilweise um bis zu 80 Prozent günstiger erwerben. Ihr könnt auch eigene Bundles zusammenstellen, um mehr Geld zu sparen. Alle Rabatte gelten bis zum 22. November, um 5:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier die Angebote im Überblick:
Corpse Party für 9,79 Euro (35 Prozent)
Darwinia für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
Defcon für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
Double Dragon Trilogy für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Gobliiins Pack für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
Ishar Compilation für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
The Legend of Heroes - Trails in the Sky für 9,29 Euro (50 Prozent)
The Legend of Heroes - Trails in the Sky SC für 18,19 Euro (35 Prozent)
Little King's Story für 18,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
Multiwinia für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
Prison Architect für 6,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Prison Architect: Aficionado (DLC) für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Prison Architect: Name in Game (DLC) für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Raiden Legacy für 2,39 Euro (74 Prozent)
Raptor - Call of the Shadows 2010 Edition für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
Robinson's Requiem Collection für 1,39 Euro (75 Prozent)
YS 1 und 2 Chronicles+ für 4,19 Euro (70 Prozent)
YS Origin für 5,59 Euro (70 Prozent)
YS 6 - the Ark of Napishtim für 5,39 Euro (70 Prozent)
YS - The Oath in Felghana für 4,19 Euro (70 Prozent)
