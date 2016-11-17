Path of Exile: Patch 2.4.2 bringt neues technisches Grundgerüst // neue Challenge League am 2.12.

PC

Die Neuseeländer von Grinding Gear Games haben einige Features für den geplanten Patch 2.5 in die Version 2.4.2 vorgezogen und schon jetzt dem Action-RPG Path of Exile einen 64-Bit-Client mit DirectX-11-Unterstützung spendiert (siehe unsere News "Path of Exile: Akt 5 angekündigt // Entwicklungsmanifest für folgende Patches"). Noch müsst ihr beides manuell aktivieren, ab Version 2.5 ist dies dann Standard. Die bisher verwendete DirectX-9-Version erhält ebenfalls Performanceverbesserungen, langfristig wird GGG sich aber auf den neuen Client konzentrieren. Neben drei neuen Fähigkeiten bringt das Update einen ganzen Reigen an Komfort-Features:

künftig müsst ihr nach Beenden einer Mission für die "Forsaken Masters" nicht mehr zum Auftraggeber zurücklaufen

verbessertes Chat-UI

einen mitgelieferten Item-Filter

im vierten Akt wurde das Gebiet des gefallenen Karui-Königs Kaom verkürzt

einige Schlagworte der Items werden nun per Druck auf die Alt-Taste erklärt

aktive Auren werden bei der Skillauswahl angezeigt

viele Bugfixes

Das genannte Update wird in Kürze eingespielt, während Patch 2.5 mitsamt einer neuen Challenge League für den 2. Dezember geplant ist. Wenn ihr das Free-to-Play-Spiel monetär unterstützen wollt, könnt ihr ab Dezember auch physikalisch korrekt animierte Umhänge kaufen – ein viel gewünschtes Feature der Community.