Path of Exile: Patch 2.4.2 bringt neues technisches Grundgerüst // neue Challenge League am 2.12.

Die Neuseeländer von Grinding Gear Games haben einige Features für den geplanten Patch 2.5 in die Version 2.4.2 vorgezogen und schon jetzt dem Action-RPG Path of Exile einen 64-Bit-Client mit DirectX-11-Unterstützung spendiert (siehe unsere News "Path of Exile: Akt 5 angekündigt // Entwicklungsmanifest für folgende Patches"). Noch müsst ihr beides manuell aktivieren, ab Version 2.5 ist dies dann Standard. Die bisher verwendete DirectX-9-Version erhält ebenfalls Performanceverbesserungen, langfristig wird GGG sich aber auf den neuen Client konzentrieren. Neben drei neuen Fähigkeiten bringt das Update einen ganzen Reigen an Komfort-Features:
Das genannte Update wird in Kürze eingespielt, während Patch 2.5 mitsamt einer neuen Challenge League für den 2. Dezember geplant ist. Wenn ihr das Free-to-Play-Spiel monetär unterstützen wollt, könnt ihr ab Dezember auch physikalisch korrekt animierte Umhänge kaufen – ein viel gewünschtes Feature der Community.
Die sollen mal die Patchzeiten hinbekommen. Ein Patch von 30MB dauert 30 Minuten. Deswegen fürchte ich mich vor jeden großen Patch, weil das Stunden dauert. Das ist etwas, was die einfach nicht können.
Startest du über Steam? Dortt wird nämlicherst die GB-große Datei gesichert und dann erneute heruntergeladen. Ich bin auf den Stand.Alone-Clint umgestiegen, Deltaupdate geht viel fixer. Zwecks "Accountmigration" einfach eine kurze Mail an den Support, dauerte keine Stunde.
"Dear Support,
I'd like to be able to log into my account without Steam (my wife is using it for Age of Empires 2 HD all the time).
My accout name for Steam is XXX and my mail adress XXX.
Please let me know if you need additional details."
"Greetings,
In this situation we may be able to manually link an email address to your account, which would allow you to log in the stand alone (non Steam) client, but before we can do this there are some security steps that will need to be performed.
Could you please send a PM to our Support account on the Path of Exile website, confirming the email address you would like linked to your account? This needs to be sent from your Steam only account, so you will need to sign in using the ‘Sign in through Steam’ option available on the login page here:
https://www.pathofexile.com/login
and you can then send a PM directly to Support by visiting the following link:
https://www.pathofexile.com/private-messages/compose/to/Support
When this has been done please then email us from the email address you would like linked to your account, confirming that you are happy with your account being attached to that email address. If you have any questions at all regarding this, please be sure to let us know!"
getan und fertig
Ich bin extra auf die Steamversion umgestiegen, weil es bei der Standalone-Version bei mir ewig gedauert hat, bis der Patchvorgang überhaupt startete. Das flutscht bei der Steamversion viel besser. Dafür hat man den oben genannten Ärger mit der Riesendatei und muss für reichlich freien Platz auf der PoE-Partition haben. Beides nicht optimal...
Kommentar hinzufügen