Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Forza, Homefront, Bound by Flame, Persona 4 Arena und mehr

Denis Michel
103955 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
15. November 2016 - 5:10 — vor 45 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Microsofts Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 21. November 2016 könnt ihr als Gold-Abonnent unter anderem Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) und Persona 4 Arena für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier sind alle Angebote im Überblick (die Spotlight-Rabatte sind mit einem Sternchen versehen und gelten auch für Silber-Mitglieder):
Xbox One
-
Bridge Constructor für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Brothers - A Tale of Two Sons für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
DC Universe Online 3-Monats-Mitgliedschaft für 26,12 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2: Complete s Collection für 46,80 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2: 10th Anniversary Edition für 26,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Forza Motorsport 5: Racing Game of the Year Edition für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Forza Motorsport 6 + Forza Horizon 2 Bundle für 54,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
-
Forza Motorsport 6: Platinum Edition Bundle für 122,39 Euro (15 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution für 16,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Homefront - The Revolution: Freedom Fighter’ Bundle für 18,00 Euro (70 Prozent)
-
Knight’s Squad für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
-
Rock Zombie für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Terraria für 3,80 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Uno für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
WRC 5: eSports Edition für 10,00 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Forza Horizon 2 Deluxe: 10th Anniversary Edition für 47,99 Euro (40 Prozent)*
-
Forza Horizon 2 Ultimate: 10th Anniversary Edition für 69,99 Euro (30 Prozent)*
-
Professional Farmer 2017 für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)*
Xbox 360
Ganz toll, immer schön Forza Horizon 2 raushauen ohne daraufhin zuweisen dass seit Wochen die Server down sind. Turn 10 ist echt ein Saftladen der immer mehr EA Züge annimmt. :(
Kommentar hinzufügen