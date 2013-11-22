Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Forza, Homefront, Bound by Flame, Persona 4 Arena und mehr

XOne
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 103955 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

15. November 2016 - 5:10 — vor 45 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 244,00 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog neue Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekannt. Bis zum 21. November 2016 könnt ihr als Gold-Abonnent unter anderem Forza Motorsport 6 (Testnote: 8.5) und Homefront - The Revolution (Testnote: 7.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Bound by Flame (Testnote: 7.0) und Persona 4 Arena für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Hier sind alle Angebote im Überblick (die Spotlight-Rabatte sind mit einem Sternchen versehen und gelten auch für Silber-Mitglieder):

Xbox One

Xbox 360

1 Kudos
Hendrik -ZG- 25 Platin-Gamer - P - 59377 - 15. November 2016 - 5:49 #

Ganz toll, immer schön Forza Horizon 2 raushauen ohne daraufhin zuweisen dass seit Wochen die Server down sind. Turn 10 ist echt ein Saftladen der immer mehr EA Züge annimmt. :(

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daMafia 3 TestGears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestLandwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im Test