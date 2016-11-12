Playstation Experience 2016: Diese Entwickler und Publisher sind vor Ort

Denis Michel
12. November 2016 - 3:58 — vor 5 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
In drei Wochen, am 3. und 4. Dezember dieses Jahres, findet im kalifornischen Anaheim bekanntlich die diesjährige Playstation Experience statt, bei der zahlreiche Studios und Publisher anwesend sein werden. Auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog hat Sony Interactive Entertainment jetzt eine Liste mit insgesamt 67 Unternehmen veröffentlicht, die vor Ort ihre aktuellen und kommenden Spiele für die Playstation-Systeme präsentieren werden.
Unter anderem tauchen hier bekannte Größen, wie Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Capcom, Activision, Warner Bros. und Bandai Namco Entertainment auf. Auch Sonys eigene Teams von SIE Japan Studio, Naughty Dog, SIE San Diego Studio, Guerilla Games und Polyphony Digital sind mit von der Partie. Hier die komplette Liste:
-
Activision
-
Adult Swim Games
-
Alien Trap
-
Alonso Martin Company
-
Arcade Distillery
-
Bandai Namco
-
Berzerk Studio
-
Bit Kid, Inc.
-
Blue Mammoth Games
-
Capcom
-
CCP Games
-
City Interactive
-
Cleaversoft
-
Curve Digital
-
Cyan, Inc.
-
David OReilly
-
Defiant Development
-
Desert Owl Games
-
Devolver Digital
-
Double Fine
-
Electronic Arts
-
Exploding Tuba, LLC
-
FDG Entertainment
-
Finji
-
Guerrilla Games
-
GungHo
-
Happy Badger Studio
-
High Horse Entertainment
-
Hollow Ponds
-
Impulse Gear
-
Joy City
-
KO_OP
-
Limited Run Games
-
Matt Makes Games
-
Messhof
-
Metalhead Software
-
MidBoss
-
Milkbag Games
-
Mografi
-
Naughty Dog
-
NextGen Pants, Inc
-
Paraniod Productions
-
Playism
-
Pocketwatch Games
-
Polyphony Digital
-
Retro Dreamer
-
Reverb Triple XP
-
Robot Entertainment
-
Schell Games
-
SIE Japan Studios
-
SIE San Diego Studios
-
Ska Studios
-
SNK Corporation
-
Spaces of Play
-
Sumo Digital
-
Supergiant Games
-
Team 17 Digital Ltd
-
Thunder Lotus Games
-
Tribute Games Inc
-
Ubisoft
-
Vblank Entertainment Inc.
-
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
-
We the Force
-
Wonderstruck Games
-
Ysbryd Games
-
YummyYummyTummy Inc
-
Zeboyd Games, LLC
Wie, weder Microsoft noch Nintendo?
Kann ja nur schief gehen ;)
Bin mal gespannt ob was spannendes vorgestellt wird.
