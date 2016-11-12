Playstation Experience 2016: Diese Entwickler und Publisher sind vor Ort

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 103541 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

12. November 2016 - 3:58 — vor 5 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert

In drei Wochen, am 3. und 4. Dezember dieses Jahres, findet im kalifornischen Anaheim bekanntlich die diesjährige Playstation Experience statt, bei der zahlreiche Studios und Publisher anwesend sein werden. Auf dem offiziellen Playstation Blog hat Sony Interactive Entertainment jetzt eine Liste mit insgesamt 67 Unternehmen veröffentlicht, die vor Ort ihre aktuellen und kommenden Spiele für die Playstation-Systeme präsentieren werden.

Unter anderem tauchen hier bekannte Größen, wie Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Capcom, Activision, Warner Bros. und Bandai Namco Entertainment auf. Auch Sonys eigene Teams von SIE Japan Studio, Naughty Dog, SIE San Diego Studio, Guerilla Games und Polyphony Digital sind mit von der Partie. Hier die komplette Liste:

  • Activision
  • Adult Swim Games
  • Alien Trap
  • Alonso Martin Company
  • Arcade Distillery
  • Bandai Namco
  • Berzerk Studio
  • Bit Kid, Inc.
  • Blue Mammoth Games
  • Capcom
  • CCP Games
  • City Interactive
  • Cleaversoft
  • Curve Digital
  • Cyan, Inc.
  • David OReilly
  • Defiant Development
  • Desert Owl Games
  • Devolver Digital
  • Double Fine
  • Electronic Arts
  • Exploding Tuba, LLC
  • FDG Entertainment
  • Finji
  • Guerrilla Games
  • GungHo
  • Happy Badger Studio
  • High Horse Entertainment
  • Hollow Ponds
  • Impulse Gear
  • Joy City
  • KO_OP
  • Limited Run Games
  • Matt Makes Games
  • Messhof
  • Metalhead Software
  • MidBoss
  • Milkbag Games
  • Mografi
  • Naughty Dog
  • NextGen Pants, Inc
  • Paraniod Productions
  • Playism
  • Pocketwatch Games
  • Polyphony Digital
  • Retro Dreamer
  • Reverb Triple XP
  • Robot Entertainment
  • Schell Games
  • SIE Japan Studios
  • SIE San Diego Studios
  • Ska Studios
  • SNK Corporation
  • Spaces of Play
  • Sumo Digital
  • Supergiant Games
  • Team 17 Digital Ltd
  • Thunder Lotus Games
  • Tribute Games Inc
  • Ubisoft
  • Vblank Entertainment Inc.
  • Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
  • We the Force
  • Wonderstruck Games
  • Ysbryd Games
  • YummyYummyTummy Inc
  • Zeboyd Games, LLC

Video:

0 Kudos
helba1 13 Koop-Gamer - P - 1530 - 12. November 2016 - 4:03 #

Wie, weder Microsoft noch Nintendo?
Kann ja nur schief gehen ;)

Bin mal gespannt ob was spannendes vorgestellt wird.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleDie besten WiiU-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Ein Tag auf der Tokyo Game Show (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daMafia 3 TestGears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestCivilization 6 TestLandwirtschaftssimulator 2017 - Test-VideoUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)Nintendo Classic Mini NES im Test