Humble Store: Iceberg Interactive Weekend-Sale und weitere Angebote

Der Publisher Iceberg Interactive bietet an diesem Wochenende im Humble Store diverse Titel aus dem eigenen Portfolio zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduzierten Preisen an. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Armada 2526, Inside My Radio und Starpoint Gemini 2 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es diese Woche noch Rabatte auf zahlreiche andere Spiele, darunter Shadwen, Master of Orion (Testnote: 7.0) oder auch die Trine-Trilogie. Hier ein paar Beispiele (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):