Humble Store: Iceberg Interactive Weekend-Sale und weitere Angebote

4. November 2016 - 0:08 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Der Publisher Iceberg Interactive bietet an diesem Wochenende im Humble Store diverse Titel aus dem eigenen Portfolio zu teilweise bis zu 80 Prozent reduzierten Preisen an. Unter anderem könnt ihr dort Titel, wie Armada 2526, Inside My Radio und Starpoint Gemini 2 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es diese Woche noch Rabatte auf zahlreiche andere Spiele, darunter Shadwen, Master of Orion (Testnote: 7.0) oder auch die Trine-Trilogie. Hier ein paar Beispiele (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Armada 2526 Gold für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Barrow Hill - The Dark Path für 11,99 statt 14,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
Blades of Time: Limited Edition für 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dark Fall - Lost Souls für 3,24 statt 12,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Deadly Premonition: The Director's Cut für 2,49 statt 24,99 Euro (90 Prozent)
Endless Legend - Emperor Edition für 9,99 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Horizon für 6,99 statt 27,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Inside My Radio: Digital Deluxe Edition für 4,74 statt 18,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Lucius für 4,74 statt 9,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Master of Orion für 16,79 statt 27,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Shadwen für 10,19 statt 16,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Stardrive 2: Gold Pack für 12,59 statt 41,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
Starpoint Gemini 2 für 7,99 statt 31,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Tiny Troopers für 0,99 statt 4,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Trine 3 - The Artifacts of Power für 5,49 statt 21,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
