GOG-Halloween-Sale mit bis zu 90 Prozent Rabatt auf Outlast, Undying, Call of Cthulhu und mehr

Auch bei GOG gibt es passend zu Halloween eine Rabattaktion mit zahlreichen, bis zu 90 Prozent reduzierten DRM-freien Spielen, darunter Outlast (Testnote: 7.5), Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice, Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0), Clive Barker's Undying, Layers of Fear (im Test) und Soma (Testnote: 7.0). Wie gewohnt könnt ihr mehrere Titel zu einem Bundle schnüren und so mehr Geld sparen. Die Aktion läuft bis zum kommenden Donnerstag, den 3. November, um 4:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier einige Angebote aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Alan Wake für 4,09 statt 26,89 Euro (85 Prozent)
Amnesia - A Machine for Pigs für 4,49 statt 17,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Black Mirror für 1,79 statt 8,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice für 2,19 statt 5,39 Euro (59 Prozent)
Clive Barker's Undying für 2,19 statt 5,39 Euro (59 Prozent)
Costume Quest für 2,29 statt 8,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Layers of Fear für 8,99 statt 17,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Outlast für 4,49 statt 17,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Oxenfree für 7,99 statt 19,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Shadow Man für 0,79 statt 5,39 Euro (85 Prozent)
Soma für 10,79 statt 26,89 Euro (60 Prozent)
The Vanishing of Ethan Carter für 3,79 statt 18,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Danke für Info!
Steam hat auch den Halloween Sale gestartet.
Soma ist ein Pflichtkauf. Die 7.0 von GG kann man knicken *Aufmuck*.
