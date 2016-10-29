GOG-Halloween-Sale mit bis zu 90 Prozent Rabatt auf Outlast, Undying, Call of Cthulhu und mehr

Auch bei GOG gibt es passend zu Halloween eine Rabattaktion mit zahlreichen, bis zu 90 Prozent reduzierten DRM-freien Spielen, darunter Outlast (Testnote: 7.5), Call of Cthulhu - Prisoner of Ice, Oxenfree (Testnote: 8.0), Clive Barker's Undying, Layers of Fear (im Test) und Soma (Testnote: 7.0). Wie gewohnt könnt ihr mehrere Titel zu einem Bundle schnüren und so mehr Geld sparen. Die Aktion läuft bis zum kommenden Donnerstag, den 3. November, um 4:59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier einige Angebote aus dem Store (mehr findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):