Humble Store: Halloween-Horror-Sale mit Soma, Layers of Fear, Amnesia und mehr

Im Humble Store wurde der Halloween-Horror-Sale gestartet. Schnäppchenjäger können dort ab sofort diverse Gruselspiele, darunter Layers of Fear (im Test), Amnesia - The Dark Descent, Zombi (Testnote: 7.5), Soma (Testnote: 7.0), die Penumbra Collection, sowie diverse Titel der Resident-Evil-Serie günstiger erwerben. Für Actionfans gibt es zudem Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Metro 2033 Redux, Killing Floor 2, Fear und DMC - Devil May Cry (Testnote: 8.5). Hier sind einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):