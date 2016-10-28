Humble Store: Halloween-Horror-Sale mit Soma, Layers of Fear, Amnesia und mehr

Denis Michel
28. Oktober 2016 - 0:00 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Im Humble Store wurde der Halloween-Horror-Sale gestartet. Schnäppchenjäger können dort ab sofort diverse Gruselspiele, darunter Layers of Fear (im Test), Amnesia - The Dark Descent, Zombi (Testnote: 7.5), Soma (Testnote: 7.0), die Penumbra Collection, sowie diverse Titel der Resident-Evil-Serie günstiger erwerben. Für Actionfans gibt es zudem Rabatte auf Spiele, wie Metro 2033 Redux, Killing Floor 2, Fear und DMC - Devil May Cry (Testnote: 8.5). Hier sind einige Beispiele aus dem Store (das komplette Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Amnesia - The Dark Descent für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
DMC - Devil May Cry: Complete Pack für 9,99 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Fear für 2,24 statt 8,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Killing Floor 2 für 18,08 statt 26,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
Layers of Fear für 9,99 statt 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Lords of the Fallen für 5,99 statt 19,99 Euro (70 Prozent)
Metro Redux Bundle für 7,49 statt 29,98 Euro (75 Prozent)
Painkiller - Hell & Damnation: Collector's Edition für 5,99 statt 29,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Penumbra Collection 1,99 statt 9,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Red Faction - Armageddon für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Resident Evil HD für 9,99 statt 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Soma für 11,99 statt 27,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
The Evil Within Bundle für 14,99 statt 24,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
The Park für 6,49 statt 12,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Zombi für 9,99 statt 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
