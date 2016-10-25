Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Shocktober Sale mit Destiny, Hitman, State of Decay und mehr

Denis Michel
Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Games with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr die komplette erste Staffel von Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), das Collection-Bundle von Destiny (Testnote: 8.0) und Battleborn (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dead Space, Mighty No. 9 und Sanctum 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde heute der Shocktober-Sale für beide Konsolen gestartet, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf Titel, wie Resident Evil (Testnote: 7.5), The Evil Within (Testnote: 8.5) und State of Decay bekommt. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 31. Oktober 2016:
Xbox One - Games with Gold:
7 Days to Die für 20,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Action Henk für 6,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Battleborn für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Battleborn: Digital Deluxe für 34,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Blood Bowl 2 für 12,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
Blood Bowl 2: Undead für 3,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Destiny - The Collection für 49,79 Euro (17 Prozent)
Enigmatis - The Ghosts of Maple Creek für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Hitman - The Complete First Season für 53,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9 für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9: Retro Hero für 1,94 Euro (35 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9: Ray Expansion für 3,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
Plants vs. Zombies - Garden Warfare 2: Deluxe Edition für 40,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
The Escapists: DLC Bundle für 6,02 Euro (33 Prozent)
Unepic für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Zombie Army Trilogy für 16,50 Euro (67 Prozent)
Xbox One - Shocktober-Sale
Alien - Isolation: The Collection für 18,15 Euro (67 Prozent)
Goosebumps - The Game für 7,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Outlast: Bundle of Terror für 6,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Resident Evil 0 für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Resident Evil 4 für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Resident Evil 5 für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Resident Evil 6 für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Slender - The Arrival für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition für 9,90 Euro (67 Prozent)
The Bunker für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
The Evil Within: Digital Bundle für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
The Walking Dead - Michonne für 8,70 Euro (33 Prozent)
The Walking Dead - Michonne: Episode 1: In Too Deep für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
White Night für 4,95 Euro (67 Prozent)
Wolfenstein: The Old Blood für 10,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
World of Tanks. Monster Revenant Loaded Bundle für 26,39 Euro (20 Prozent)
Zombi für 8,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Games with Gold
Dead Space für 6,59 Euro (67 Prozent)
Dungeon Defenders für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dungeon Defenders: Mistymire Forest für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dungeon Defenders: TQftLES Part 2 für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dungeon Defenders: TQftLES Part 3 für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dungeon Defenders: TQftLES Part 4 für 0,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Jeremy McGrath’s Offroad für 1,89 Euro (80 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9 für 12,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9: Retro Hero für 1,94 Euro (35 Prozent)
Mighty No. 9: Ray Expansion für 3,24 Euro (35 Prozent)
Monster Jam - Battlegrounds für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Sanctum 2 für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Shocktober-Sale
Alien - Isolation für 12,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
Call of Duty - Black Ops 2: Nuketown Zombies für 1,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Goosebumps - The Game für 7,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
Left 4 Dead 2 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Murdered - Soul Suspect für 3,74 Euro (75 Prozent)
Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
Resident Evil für 11,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Resident Evil 0 für 9,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Resident Evil 5 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
Resident Evil 6 für 6,99 Euro (65 Prozent)
Slender - The Arrival für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
State of Decay für 6,26 Euro (67 Prozent)
The Walking Dead - Michonne: Episode 1: In Too Deep für 2,49 Euro (50 Prozent)
World of Tanks: Monster Revenant Loaded Bundle für 27,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
Danke für die ausführliche Liste … da ist einiges interessante dabei (z.B. Mighty No 9 and Resident Evil).
State of Decay und Zombi würden mich ja reizen ... aber das sind Spiele bei denen ich mir ziemlich sicher bin, dass sie früher oder später bei GwG landen.
