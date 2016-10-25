Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Shocktober Sale mit Destiny, Hitman, State of Decay und mehr

XOne
Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 100120 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

25. Oktober 2016 - 14:36 — vor 45 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Xbox One ab 246,99 € bei Amazon.de kaufen.

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Games with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr die komplette erste Staffel von Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), das Collection-Bundle von Destiny (Testnote: 8.0) und Battleborn (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dead Space, Mighty No. 9 und Sanctum 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde heute der Shocktober-Sale für beide Konsolen gestartet, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf Titel, wie Resident Evil (Testnote: 7.5), The Evil Within (Testnote: 8.5) und State of Decay bekommt. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 31. Oktober 2016:

Xbox One - Games with Gold:

Xbox One - Shocktober-Sale

Xbox 360 - Games with Gold

Xbox 360 - Shocktober-Sale

6 Kudos
Flitzefisch 16 Übertalent - P - 5810 - 25. Oktober 2016 - 14:52 #

Danke für die ausführliche Liste … da ist einiges interessante dabei (z.B. Mighty No 9 and Resident Evil).

justFaked 16 Übertalent - 4252 - 25. Oktober 2016 - 15:09 #

State of Decay und Zombi würden mich ja reizen ... aber das sind Spiele bei denen ich mir ziemlich sicher bin, dass sie früher oder später bei GwG landen.

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-SpieleDie besten Xbox-One-SpieleNo Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowJörg Langer in Tokio (Video-Reportage)Killerspiele – Sie sind wieder daMafia 3 TestGears of War 4 TestIch adblocke, weil es geht haltBPjM: Im Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)