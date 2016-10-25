Xbox Live Deals with Gold & Shocktober Sale mit Destiny, Hitman, State of Decay und mehr

XOne

Microsofts Xbox-Live-Programming-Director Larry „Major Nelson“ Hryb gab auf seinem Blog die Games with Gold für diese Woche bekannt. Unter anderem könnt ihr die komplette erste Staffel von Hitman (Testnote: 9.0), das Collection-Bundle von Destiny (Testnote: 8.0) und Battleborn (Testnote: 8.0) für die Xbox One, sowie Dead Space, Mighty No. 9 und Sanctum 2 für die Xbox 360 günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus wurde heute der Shocktober-Sale für beide Konsolen gestartet, bei dem ihr Rabatte auf Titel, wie Resident Evil (Testnote: 7.5), The Evil Within (Testnote: 8.5) und State of Decay bekommt. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 31. Oktober 2016:

Xbox One - Games with Gold:

Xbox One - Shocktober-Sale

Xbox 360 - Games with Gold

Xbox 360 - Shocktober-Sale