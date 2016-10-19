Steam-Midweek-Madness mit The Witness, Doom-Franchise und Ubisoft-Arcade-Sale

19. Oktober 2016 - 1:08 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Midweek-Madness-Programm wieder einige Titel zu reduzierten Preisen zu ergattern. So könnt ihr unter anderem das Puzzle-Adventure The Witness (Testnote: 7.5) und den Ego-Shooter Doom (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es Rabatte auf ausgewählte Titel im Ubisoft-Arcade-Sale. Hier die Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis Freitag, den 21. Oktober 2016, um 19:00 Uhr):

