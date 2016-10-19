Steam-Midweek-Madness mit The Witness, Doom-Franchise und Ubisoft-Arcade-Sale

Denis Michel
99027 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
19. Oktober 2016 - 1:08 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Bei Steam gibt es diese Woche im Midweek-Madness-Programm wieder einige Titel zu reduzierten Preisen zu ergattern. So könnt ihr unter anderem das Puzzle-Adventure The Witness (Testnote: 7.5) und den Ego-Shooter Doom (Testnote: 8.5) günstiger erwerben. Darüber hinaus gibt es Rabatte auf ausgewählte Titel im Ubisoft-Arcade-Sale. Hier die Angebote im Überblick (alle Preise gelten bis Freitag, den 21. Oktober 2016, um 19:00 Uhr):
-
Doom für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Doom: Unto The Evil für 10,04 statt 14,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Doom + Steam Controller Bundle für 62,98 statt 114,98 Euro (45 Prozent)
-
Doom 3: BFG Edition für 9,99 statt 19,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Child of Light für 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Cloudberry Kingdom für 2,49 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Flashback für 2,49 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
I Am Alive für 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Mad Riders für 2,49 statt 9,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
The Witness für 24,78 statt 36,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Valiant Hearts - The Great War für 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen