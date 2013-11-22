Xbox Live: Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Fallout 4, Rocket League, Dirt Rally, Tomb Raider & mehr

Denis Michel
18. Oktober 2016 - 14:20 — vor 1 Stunde zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Blog von Larry Hryb, alias Major Nelson, wurden die neuen Xbox Live Deals with Gold und diverse Spotlight-Angebote für die laufende Woche bekanntgegeben. Unter anderem sind dieses Mal Fallout 4 (Testnote: 9.5) samt DLCs, Rocket League, Dirt Rally und Tomb Raider (Testnote: 9.0) im Preis reduziert. Alle Preise gelten bis zum 24. Oktober 2016:
Xbox One - Deals with Gold:
Call of Duty - Black Ops 3: Season Pass für 39,99 Euro (20 Prozent)
Clockwork Tales - Of Glass and Ink für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Dirt Rally für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Rory McIlroy PGA Tour für 12,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
F1 2016 für 45,49 Euro (35 Prozent)
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing für 4,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
GTA 5 für 41,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
GTA 5 + Cashcard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle für 46,74 Euro (45 Prozent)
GTA 5 + Cashcard „Walhai“ im Bundle für 54,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
GTA 5 + Cashcard „Megalodon“ im Bundle für 58,00 Euro (60 Prozent)
Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris für 5,00 Euro (75 Prozent)
Lara Croft und der Tempel des Osiris & Season Pass Pack für 7,25 Euro (75 Prozent)
Rocket League für 14,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
Super Party Sports - Football für 2,50 Euro (50 Prozent)
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition für 7,50 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xbox One - Spotlight-Angebote:
Fallout 4 für 35,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Digital Deluxe Bundle für 60,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
Fallout 4 Season Pass für 33,49 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Automatron für 6,69 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Far Harbor für 16,74 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Nuka-World für 13,39 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
Rock Band 4: Creedence Clearwater Revival Pack 01 für 13,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Rock Band 4: Foo Fighters Pack 03 für 4,89 Euro (30 Prozent)
Rock Band 4: My Chemical Romance Pack 01 für 3,84 Euro (30 Prozent)
Xbox 360 - Deals with Gold:
Xbox 360 - Spotlight-Angebote:
