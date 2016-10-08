GOG-Wochenende: Zahlreiche Klassiker von Electronic Arts im Angebot

8. Oktober 2016 - 0:00

CD Projekts Online-Plattform GOG.com bietet an diesem Wochenende zahlreiche Klassiker von Electronic Arts zum kleinen Preis an. Unter anderem könnt ihr hier Spiele aus Serien wie Ultima, Lands of Lore, Kyrandia, sowie Theme Park und Magic Carpet günstiger erwerben. Der Rabatt für Einzelkäufe beträgt 60 Prozent. Wer eigene Bundles bastelt und mehrere Titel kombiniert, kann von einem Preisnachlass von bis zu 85 Prozent profitieren. Die Aktion läuft noch bis zum 11. Oktober 2016, um 5,59 Uhr (deutscher Zeit). Hier einige Beispiele aus dem Store:

zuendy - 8. Oktober 2016 - 0:57

Nox <3 Vor kurzem erst wieder gezockt.

Sciron - 8. Oktober 2016 - 1:24

Aus der Abteilung "Topnews...verzweifelt gesucht" ;). Paar nette Sachen dabei, auch wenn die Rabatte eher marginal sind.

