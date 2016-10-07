Humble Store: Medieval Mayhem Sale gestartet

Denis Michel
96862 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
7. Oktober 2016 - 0:00
Im Humble Store wurde ein Medieval Mayhem Sale gestartet, bei dem ihr verschiedene Spiele mit Mittelalterthematik zu reduzierten Preisen ergattern könnt. Rabatte gibt es unter anderem auf Chivalry - Medieval Warfare, die Crusader Kings 2 Collection, sowie das Online-Rollenspiel The Black Death. Ein Teil eures Geldes (10 Prozent) geht wie immer an eine Wohltätigkeitsorganisation, die ihr selbst bestimmen könnt. Hier das komplette Angebot:
-
Besiege für 3,99 statt 7,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Chivalry - Medieval Warfare für 3,39 statt 16,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Crusader Kings 2 für 9,99 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Crusader Kings 2 Collection für 36,24 statt 144,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Crusader Kings 2 DLC Collection für 27,49 statt 109,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Life is Feudal - Forest Village für 20,69 statt 22,99 Euro (10 Prozent)
-
Life is Feudal - Your Own für 17,99 statt 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Of Kings and Men für 21,24 statt 24,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
-
Stronghold HD für 1,37 statt 5,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Stronghold Crusader HD für 2,24 statt 8,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Stronghold Crusader 2 für 6,99 statt 34,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
Stronghold Crusader 2: Special Edition für 7,99 statt 39,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
-
The Black Death für 16,99 für 19,99 Euro (15 Prozent)
Kommentar hinzufügen