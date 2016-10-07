Steam-Weekend-Deals: Bandai-Namco-Sale, Sniper Elite 3 und Tales of Symphonia kostenlos spielbar

Denis Michel
7. Oktober 2016 - 0:00
Bei Steam habt ihr an diesem Wochenende die Gelegenheit, Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Bandai Namco Entertainment günstiger zu erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier die Dark-Souls-Reihe, Project Cars (Testnote: 9.0) und Tales of Zestiria (im Test) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr Tales of Symphonia und Sniper Elite 3 (Testnote: 7.5) kostenlos ausprobieren. Hier einige Beispiele (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):
Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dark Souls 2 - Scholar of the First Sin für 9,99 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Dark Souls 3 für 38,99 statt 59,99 Euro (35 Prozent)
Dragonball Xenoverse: Bundle Edition für 18,74 statt 74,98 Euro (75 Prozent)
Enslaved - Odyssey to the West: Premium Edition für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
God Eater 2 - Rage Burst für 33,49 statt 49,99 Euro (33 Prozent)
Project Cars: GotY für 24,62 statt 82,37 Euro (70 Prozent)
Sniper Elite 3 für 9,19 statt 45,99 Euro (80 Prozent)
Sniper Elite 3 + Season Pass für 16,24 statt 64,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Sniper Elite Trilogy LV für 18,49 statt 73,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Tales of Zestiria für 16,99 statt 49,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
Tales of Symphonia für 6,79 statt 19,99 Euro (66 Prozent)
