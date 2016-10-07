Steam-Weekend-Deals: Bandai-Namco-Sale, Sniper Elite 3 und Tales of Symphonia kostenlos spielbar

Bei Steam habt ihr an diesem Wochenende die Gelegenheit, Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Bandai Namco Entertainment günstiger zu erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier die Dark-Souls-Reihe, Project Cars (Testnote: 9.0) und Tales of Zestiria (im Test) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr Tales of Symphonia und Sniper Elite 3 (Testnote: 7.5) kostenlos ausprobieren. Hier einige Beispiele (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):