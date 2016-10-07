Steam-Weekend-Deals: Bandai-Namco-Sale, Sniper Elite 3 und Tales of Symphonia kostenlos spielbar

7. Oktober 2016 - 0:00

Bei Steam habt ihr an diesem Wochenende die Gelegenheit, Spiele aus dem Portfolio von Bandai Namco Entertainment günstiger zu erwerben. Unter anderem wurden hier die Dark-Souls-Reihe, Project Cars (Testnote: 9.0) und Tales of Zestiria (im Test) im Preis reduziert. Darüber hinaus könnt ihr Tales of Symphonia und Sniper Elite 3 (Testnote: 7.5) kostenlos ausprobieren. Hier einige Beispiele (das ganze Angebot findet ihr unter dem Quellenlink):

