Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Watch Dogs, Far Cry Primal, The Division und mehr

Denis Michel
96413 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
4. Oktober 2016 - 5:30 — vor 9 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Major-Nelson-Blog von Larry Hryb wurden die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 10. Oktober 2016 könnt ihr unter anderem Far Cry Primal (Testnote: 8.0), Watch Dogs (Testnote: 9.0) und The Division (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Rayman Legends (Testnote: 9.5), Valiant Hearts - The Great War (Testnote: 8.5) und Outland für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Hier die komplette Liste (die Spotlight-Rabatte sind wie gewohnt mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):
Xbox One
-
10 Second Ninja X für 5,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition für 28,00 Euro (60 Prozent)*
-
Bard’s Gold für 3,34 Euro (33 Prozent)
-
Far Cry 4 für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Far Cry 4: Gold Edition für 24,00 Euro (60 Prozent)*
-
Far Cry Primal für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Far Cry Primal: Apex Edition für 26,99 Euro (40 Prozent)*
-
MagNets - Voll geladen für 8,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Nightmares from the Deep - The Cursed Heart für 6,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
-
Rainbow Six - Siege für 23,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
Rainbow Six - Siege: Gold Edition für 48,99 Euro (30 Prozent)*
-
The Division für 29,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
-
The Division: Gold Edition für 49,49 Euro (45 Prozent)*
-
Trackmania Turbo für 20,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Watch Dogs für 15,00 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Watch Dogs: Complete Edition für 20,00 Euro (60 Prozent)*
Xbox 360
-
Crash - Herrscher der Mutanten für 4,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Crash of The Titans für 14,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Far Cry 3 für 7,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon für 5,75 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Ghost Recon Future Soldier für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Monopoly Plus für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Outland für 3,79 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
Rayman Legends für 4,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Splinter Cell Conviction für 2,49 Euro (75 Prozent)
-
Splinter Cell - Double Agent für 3,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
-
The Splatters für 4,74 Euro (50 Prozent)
-
Valiant Hearts - The Great War für 5,99 Euro (60 Prozent)
Unter dem Link von Divison Gold Edition kommt Assassins Creed. Ich hatte mich schon gefreut und gewundert wieso die billger als die Normalfassung ist.
Jap, ist auf dem Blog irgendwie falsch verlinkt. Ich habe es mal so rausgesucht. Danke für den Hinweis.
Kommentar hinzufügen