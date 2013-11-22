Xbox Live Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote mit Watch Dogs, Far Cry Primal, The Division und mehr

4. Oktober 2016 - 5:30 — vor 9 Minuten zuletzt aktualisiert
Auf dem Major-Nelson-Blog von Larry Hryb wurden die Deals with Gold und Spotlight-Angebote für diese Woche bekanntgegeben. Bis zum 10. Oktober 2016 könnt ihr unter anderem Far Cry Primal (Testnote: 8.0), Watch Dogs (Testnote: 9.0) und The Division (Testnote: 8.5) für die Xbox One, sowie Rayman Legends (Testnote: 9.5), Valiant Hearts - The Great War (Testnote: 8.5) und Outland für die Xbox 360 erwerben. Hier die komplette Liste (die Spotlight-Rabatte sind wie gewohnt mit einem Sternchen gekennzeichnet):

Xbox One

Xbox 360

joker0222 26 Spiele-Kenner - P - 68931 - 4. Oktober 2016 - 6:30 #

Unter dem Link von Divison Gold Edition kommt Assassins Creed. Ich hatte mich schon gefreut und gewundert wieso die billger als die Normalfassung ist.

Denis Michel Freier Redakteur - 96413 - 4. Oktober 2016 - 6:47 #

Jap, ist auf dem Blog irgendwie falsch verlinkt. Ich habe es mal so rausgesucht. Danke für den Hinweis.

