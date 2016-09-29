Steam: Codemasters-Sale, Hardware-Sale, Weekend-Deals & Black Ops 3 bis Sonntag kostenlos spielbar

Denis Michel
29. September 2016 - 23:59 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert
Schnäppchenjäger sollten an diesem Wochenende einen Blick auf Valves Online-Plattform Steam werfen. Neben einem Sale von Codemasters werden aktuell noch einige ausgewählte Titel anderer Studios günstiger angeboten. Zudem sind noch The Division (Testnote: 8.5) und Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 (Testnote: 8.5) als Weekend-Deals zu haben. Den Multiplayer-Shooter von Activision könnt ihr bis Sonntag, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) gratis ausprobieren. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch einen Hardware-Sale von Valve, bei dem der Steam-Controller, der Steam-Link und das Zubehör im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store:
Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Cities - Skylines: Deluxe Edition für 9,24 statt 36,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Civilization 5: Complete Edition für 37,74 statt 136,84 Euro (72 Prozent)
Dirt Rally für 24,99 statt 49,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Dirt: The Codemasters Collection für 32,63 statt 101,96 Euro (68 Prozent)
Divinity - Original Sin: Enhanced Edition für 19,99 statt 39,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
Doom für 29,99 statt 59,99 Euro (50 Prozent)
F1 2016 für 37,49 statt 49,99 Euro (25 Prozent)
F1 Game Franchise Bundle für 67,44 statt 184,93 Euro (64 Prozent)
Grid - Autosport für 9,99 statt 39,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Grid: The Complete Bundle für 49,55 statt 182,27 Euro (73 Prozent)
Overlord: Ultimate Evil Collection für 9,12 statt 41,96 Euro (78 Prozent)
Portal 2 für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Steam Controller für 38,49 statt 54,99 Euro (30 Prozent)
Steam Hardware: The Complete Bundle für 98,73 statt 167,94 Euro (41 Prozent)
Steam Hardware: Zubehör Bundle für 36,50 statt 57,96 Euro (37 Prozent)
The Division für 35,99 statt 59,99 Euro (40 Prozent)
Toybox Turbos für 3,74 statt 14,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Victor Vran für 4,99 statt 19,99 Euro (75 Prozent)
Xcom 2 für 27,49 statt 49,99 Euro (45 Prozent)
