Steam: Codemasters-Sale, Hardware-Sale, Weekend-Deals & Black Ops 3 bis Sonntag kostenlos spielbar

Schnäppchenjäger sollten an diesem Wochenende einen Blick auf Valves Online-Plattform Steam werfen. Neben einem Sale von Codemasters werden aktuell noch einige ausgewählte Titel anderer Studios günstiger angeboten. Zudem sind noch The Division (Testnote: 8.5) und Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 (Testnote: 8.5) als Weekend-Deals zu haben. Den Multiplayer-Shooter von Activision könnt ihr bis Sonntag, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) gratis ausprobieren. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch einen Hardware-Sale von Valve, bei dem der Steam-Controller, der Steam-Link und das Zubehör im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store: