Steam: Codemasters-Sale, Hardware-Sale, Weekend-Deals & Black Ops 3 bis Sonntag kostenlos spielbar

Bild von Denis Michel
Denis Michel 95636 EXP - Freier Redakteur,R10,S1,C1,A8,J10
Platin-Gamer: Hat den sehr hohen GamersGlobal-Rang 25 erreichtGold-Gamer: Hat den GamersGlobal-Rang 20 erreichtIdol der Massen: Hat mindestens 10.000 Kudos bekommenExtrem-Schreiber: Hat mindestens 1000 News geschriebenTop-News-Meister: Hat mindestens 500 Top-News geschriebenSilber-Jäger: Hat Stufe 10 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtSilber-Reporter: Hat Stufe 10 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtBronze-Jäger: Hat Stufe 5 der Jäger-Klasse erreichtBronze-Archivar: Hat Stufe 5 der Archivar-Klasse erreichtLoyalist: Ist seit mindestens einem Jahr bei GG.de dabeiBronze-Reporter: Hat Stufe 6 der Reporter-Klasse erreichtDiskutierer: Hat 1000 EXP durch Comments erhalten

29. September 2016 - 23:59 — vor 2 Stunden zuletzt aktualisiert

Schnäppchenjäger sollten an diesem Wochenende einen Blick auf Valves Online-Plattform Steam werfen. Neben einem Sale von Codemasters werden aktuell noch einige ausgewählte Titel anderer Studios günstiger angeboten. Zudem sind noch The Division (Testnote: 8.5) und Call of Duty - Black Ops 3 (Testnote: 8.5) als Weekend-Deals zu haben. Den Multiplayer-Shooter von Activision könnt ihr bis Sonntag, um 22:00 Uhr (deutscher Zeit) gratis ausprobieren. Darüber hinaus gibt es noch einen Hardware-Sale von Valve, bei dem der Steam-Controller, der Steam-Link und das Zubehör im Preis reduziert wurden. Hier ein paar Beispiele aus dem Store:

7 Kudos

Kommentar hinzufügen

Neuen Kommentar abgeben
(Antworten auf andere Comments bitte per "Antwort"-Knopf.)
GamersGlobal Logo Das Spielemagazin für Erwachsene
Top
Impressum
Nutzungsbedingungen (AGB)
Creative Commons Lizenz

Die User-generierten Inhalte dieser Website, nicht aber die redaktionellen, sind unter einer Creative Commons-Lizenz lizenziert, bis auf User-Screenshots und User-Steckbriefe (siehe Nutzungsbedinungen Punkte 9a + 9b). Die redaktionellen Inhalte sind entsprechend gekennzeichnet.
Inside GamersGlobal
Aktuell Tests Magazin Exklusiv User-Artikel Spiele Medien Community Hilfe
Die besten PlayStation-4-Spiele (Report)No Mans Sky TestGamescom Messe-ReportTokyo Game ShowKillerspiele – Sie sind wieder daIch adblocke, weil es geht haltIm Sinne des JugendschutzesDie Kickstarter-VerheißungGuide zu Mad MaxLösung zu Pillars of EternityThe Witcher 3 (Guide)Lösung zu Deponia DoomsdayGuide zu Fallout 4Total War – Warhammer im TestDoom im TestUncharted 4 im TestDark Souls 3 im TestFar Cry Primal im TestFallout 4 im TestDay of the Tentacle Remastered im TestXcom 2 im TestThe Witcher 3: Blood and Wine im TestStar Wars Battlefront im TestVR-Spiele-Highlights für HTC Vive (Video)VR-Vergleich: PlayStation VRHTC Vive & Oculus Rift (Report)Der Free-to-play-Nepp (Meinung)Die Zwerge (Die Viertelstunde)